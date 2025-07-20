‘Pakistan will be a radioactive graveyard for 200 years’: Ex-IAF officer warns on nuke threat to India  

Former IAF officer Ajay Ahlawat has given a strong reply to Pakistani scholar Rabia Akhtar’s recent comments on India’s Agni-V missile. He warned that any nuclear strike on Indian soil or Indian forces anywhere would lead to Pakistan becoming uninhabitable for more than two centuries.

Rabia Akhtar had written on X (formerly twitter) that Agni-V is a “bunker-buster” missile with a conventional warhead meant to destroy deeply buried nuclear sites. She argued that even if Pakistan suspects India of preparing such a move, it could respond with a nuclear attack.

Replying to this, Ahlawat said, “A nuclear attack on Indian territory or military targets would lead to the complete devastation of Pakistan. The country would become a radioactive graveyard and remain uninhabitable for over 200 years. India may suffer damage, but we can absorb a few. Pakistan cannot.”

In another post, Ahlawat also commented on how, according to him, some Pakistani commentators often misinterpret facts. “Pakis have problems with comprehending the English language. Their loose grasp on the language is as loose as their grasp of facts,” he wrote. Referring to the 2019 Balakot strike, he added, “President Trump did not mention India lost jets. He spoke in English, so probably that’s why Paki trolls failed to get it.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated, especially after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives. The attack once again raised concerns about Pakistan’s continued shelter to terrorist groups with its political leadership once again resorting to nuclear threats.

Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi said that if India dares to stop Pakistan’s water under the Indus Waters Treaty, it should prepare for full-scale war. He claimed that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons and missiles are "not for display" and are already in place.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that while the possibility of using nuclear weapons against India exists, it is a very remote possibility. He made this statement in response to a question about the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Following these repeated warnings from Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear message during his first speech after Operation Sindoor, conducted on May 6.

“Talks and trade cannot go hand in hand with terrorism. Any talks with Pakistan will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir,” he stated.