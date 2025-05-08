A Pakistani pilot has reportedly been captured as India's counter-attack on Pakistan intensified late Thursday. Government sources confirmed missile strikes on multiple locations including Lahore and Islamabad. A blackout has been reported across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

There is no official confirmation yet on the capture of the pilot. Three Pakistani fighter jets have been shot down so far. One of the jets was reportedly downed near Pokhran's Lathi in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer sector. Additionally, a Pakistan Air Force AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province.

In Jammu and Kashmir, explosions were heard over Jammu as India’s S-400 air defence system intercepted and destroyed eight incoming Pakistani missiles.

India has activated its full spectrum of air defence and anti-drone systems, deploying the long-range S-400 missiles along with tactical close-range platforms like the L-70 anti-aircraft guns and the Russian-made ZSU-23-4 Schilka systems. These deployments follow multiple drone and missile attacks reported in Jammu, Jaisalmer, Samba, Tangdhar, and Akhnoor.

The L-70 Anti-Aircraft Gun, originally made by Bofors and now manufactured under license in India, has been upgraded with radar-guided electro-optical sensors and can fire up to 330 rounds per minute. Its range of 4,000 metres makes it highly effective in defending against drone swarms.

The Schilka system, known for its four 23mm autocannons, is capable of delivering a staggering 4,000 rounds per minute. With radar coverage up to 20 km and newly added proximity-fuse ammunition, it serves as a formidable last-resort shield against UAVs, helicopters, and low-altitude threats.