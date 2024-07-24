Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies arrest reports in Dubai, urges fans to disregard 'nasty rumours'

Pakistani music sensation Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has refuted allegations of his arrest in Dubai, urging his fans to disregard the false reports. The singer's clarification came in response to claims from various Pakistani media outlets suggesting that he was detained over a defamation complaint filed by his former manager.

Reports indicated that the acclaimed artist, known for his contributions to Indian cinema as well as his original works, was in Dubai for a musical collaboration. It was alleged that he was detained at an immigration centre and subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

Geo TV detailed that the defamation complaint was lodged by Ahmed, the singer's former manager, who reportedly filed the charges after an employment dispute led to Rahat's dismissal of him several months ago. Following the fallout, both parties have engaged in legal confrontations against one another.

In a bid to control the swirling rumors, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took to Instagram to clarify his situation. "I came to Dubai to record a song. Some malicious reports are circulating about my arrest. Please do not believe them," he stated in the video, reassuring his followers of his wellbeing and focus on his music.

As news of his supposed legal troubles spread, fans and fellow artists alike have rallied in support of Rahat, expressing their concern over the misinformation.

Earlier this year, Khan found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of him allegedly slapping a person went viral on social media. In the purported video, Khan was seen repeatedly hitting and slapping the man, whom he later identified as his protege Naveed Hasnain, with a slipper asking "Where is my bottle?"

The singer, known for hit Hindi movie songs such as "Mann ki Lagan" and "Jiya Dhadak Dhadak", later shared a series of videos on Instagram as a clarification. He termed the viral video an "internal matter" between a master and his disciple.