Pakistan’s future is buried in Reko Diq: Asim Munir thinks China holds the key

Pakistan’s future is buried in Reko Diq, and Army chief Asim Munir believes China holds the key. Betting on one of the world’s largest untapped gold and copper reserves, Munir says the project will generate billions, erase national debt, and elevate Pakistan into the club of global wealthif Beijing stays on board.

In a recent interview with Pakistan’s Jang media group, Munir claimed the Reko Diq mine in Balochistan will begin yielding at least $2 billion annually starting next year.

“Pakistan is sitting on a treasure of rare minerals,” he said. “We will soon reduce our debt and become one of the most prosperous societies in the world.”

The mine, estimated to hold 12.3 million tonnes of copper and over 20 million ounces of gold, has long been seen as a potential economic game-changer. But it’s also deeply enmeshed in geopolitical calculations—chief among them, China’s growing footprint in Pakistan.

Beijing is already a major player in the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and analysts say Reko Diq could be the next node in that network. Munir, without naming China directly, emphasized “balanced partnerships” with both Washington and Beijing, calling them “equally important.”

The Army chief’s balancing act comes as Pakistan grapples with economic collapse, rising insurgency in Balochistan, and global skepticism. While Islamabad courts US diplomatic backing, it is Chinese capital and engineering that could decide whether Reko Diq ever turns profit.

The project is also politically sensitive. Baloch separatist groups have repeatedly rejected Islamabad’s resource extraction in the province, calling it exploitative. Yet Munir remains confident production will begin as planned, brushing aside security concerns.