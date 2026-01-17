'Paltano darkar': PM Modi launches Bengal poll pitch, slams TMC on migration, welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a high-voltage pitch for a political shift in West Bengal, declaring from Malda that the time had come for change. Framing the upcoming Assembly polls as critical, Modi raised the slogan, “Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar,” asserting that the public mood now favoured a BJP government in the state.

The Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of nurturing a system of "intimidation" and claimed its political grip was weakening. "You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said while addressing a gathering in Malda on January 17.

Modi made infiltration the central plank of his attack, alleging it had altered Bengal’s demography and triggered riots, especially in Malda and Murshidabad. "People tell me that in several places, even the spoken language is beginning to change. Differences are emerging in language and dialect," he said.

At Malda Railway Station, flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will connect Howrah to Guwahati. Also had a pleasant interaction with children who were at the station and on the train. pic.twitter.com/dH2EtkIFtq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

He accused the ruling party of enabling illegal migration through its “syndicate raj” and promised "big action" once the BJP came to power. “There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal,” Modi said.

Reaching out to refugees like the Matuas, a key vote bank, Modi said, "I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry."

Attacking the TMC further, Modi said its “thuggery” and “politics of threatening and intimidating the poor” would soon end. "Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said.

He alleged that the TMC was blocking welfare benefits, including schemes like free electricity and housing. "But this is not happening because the money sent by the Centre is being looted by TMC leaders," he said. Modi also criticised the non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat in Bengal, calling the state government “ruthless.”

The Prime Minister also promised economic development tailored to regional strengths. "When the BJP comes to power, we will take Malda's mango economy to new heights," he said, pledging better opportunities for farmers and youth.

Tying his political pitch to development, Modi flagged off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda Town to Guwahati (Kamakhya), also launching the return service virtually. The PMO described it as offering “an airline-like travel experience at economical fares,” cutting travel time on the Howrah-Guwahati route by 2.5 hours.

Modi interacted with schoolchildren aboard the train, stating the modern service would enhance safety, convenience, and boost tourism and religious travel in the region.

"Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am saying with full confidence that this time, the people of Bengal will also make the BJP victorious," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)