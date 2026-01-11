Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India’s economic growth and political stability while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot. He described the state-led summit as a symbol of India’s confident journey in the 21st century.

Speaking at the conference, the Prime Minister said, "At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, '... India is rapidly advancing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the data coming in makes it clear that global expectations from India are rising.

India is the world's Fastest Growing Large Economy. Inflation is under control. Agricultural production is setting new records. It is number one in milk productions'

This was Modi’s first visit to Gujarat in 2026. He said the year had begun on a spiritual note with prayers at the Somnath temple, followed by his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat event in the Saurashtra region. He said Gujarat reflects a balance between heritage and development and serves as a model for India’s growth story.

Highlighting the importance of the summit, Modi said, "Whenever the Vibrant Gujarat Summit platform is set up, I don't just see a Summit, I see the journey of modern India in the 21st century, a journey that began with a dream and has now reached a point of unwavering confidence.

In two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat journey has become a global benchmark. Ten editions have been held so far, and with each edition, the identity and role of this summit have grown stronger.”

The Prime Minister also spoke about the role of political stability in driving economic progress. He said stable governance has helped India maintain growth momentum and has increased global trust in the country. Platforms like Vibrant Gujarat, he added, have helped present India as a strong destination for investment, innovation and long-term partnerships.

Listing key achievements, Modi said, "It is number one in generic medicine production. The country that produces the most vaccines in the world is India... Fact sheet on India's growth... Over the past 11 years, India has become the world's largest mobile data consumer. Our UPI has become the world's number 1 real-time digital transaction platform. Today, India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. Today, India has the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. We are the third-largest aviation market. In terms of metro networks, we have joined the world's top 3."

He said these achievements reflect India’s growing global role and its steady progress towards becoming a leading economic power.