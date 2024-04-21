Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident in Dhanbad, sister sustains injuries

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died and his sister Sabita Tiwari sustained severe injuries in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Saturday, as per officials. At the time of the incident, the couple were headed to West Bengal from Bihar's Gopalganj district.

Soon after the accident, the couple was rushed to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad where the actor's brother-in-law was "brought dead". His sister, who suffered a leg fracture due to the accident, is out of danger, PTI quoted SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria as saying.

As per officials, Tiwari was driving the car when it lost control and hit a road divider. Police investigation to find out the exact reason of the accident is currently underway. Rakesh Tiwari was working with the Indian Railways and stationed at Chittaranjan, as per media reports.

In August last year, the actor lost his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari. "It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj," a statement from the family read.

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Main Atal Hoon. Besides this, Tripathi is also known for his performances in films like OMG2, Stree, Ludo, Mimi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Bareilly ki Barfi, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

In the OTT landscape, Pankaj Tripathi is also known for his performance in series like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice. He was also seen in the 2021 OTT film Kaagaz, directed by late Satish Kaushik and produced by Salman Khan and Nishant Kaushik under the banner of Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.