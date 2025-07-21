Business Today
Parliament session: After PM Modi's mention, Operation Sindoor to be debated for 16 hours next week

Parliament proceedings began amid strong demands from opposition members for an immediate discussion on the military response.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Parliament of India

Parliament's Business Advisory Committee has announced a 16‑hour debate next week on Operation Sindoor, the armed forces’ response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. The 16-hour debate is expected to cover various aspects of the operation, with participation from multiple parties. 

Operation Sindoor refers to the Indian armed forces’ retaliatory strikes launched on 7 May, in response to the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam region. In a resolutely brief operation, Indian military sources affirm the mission concluded with “100 per cent success”, with terrorists neutralised “in just 22 minutes”, according to Prime Minister Modi.

Parliament proceedings began amid strong demands from opposition members for an immediate discussion on the military response. The Lok Sabha was adjourned shortly after Question Hour commenced. Members of the opposition also demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently scheduled for foreign travel.

Speaking ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi described Operation Sindoor as a "Vijay Utsav" and said the use of domestically manufactured weapons was a key component of the operation. He further stated that a debate in Parliament would reflect national support for the armed forces and indigenous defence capabilities.

Other topics, including the terror attack in Pahalgam, the electoral roll revisions in Bihar, and the recent Air India aircraft incident in Ahmedabad, are also likely to be raised during the session.

The announcement follows reports of discussions between India and international counterparts on the situation. Former US President Donald Trump recently claimed that the United States played a role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan following the April attack.

