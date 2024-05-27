scorecardresearch
Patna: Stage collapses in Paliganj; Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav present during incident

A stage collapsed on Monday in Paliganj in Patliputra, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav were present. Gandhi was there to address three election rallies in Patna Sahib, Patliputra, and Ara Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar.

The video showed that Gandhi along with bodyguards was moving towards another direction of the stage as it collapsed and he was taken aback. However, he still waived to his supporters who chanted 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad'

Published on: May 27, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
