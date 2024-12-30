Pawan Kalyan supports CM Revanth Reddy, suggests Allu Arjun should have visited victim's family post Pushpa 2 stampede

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently spoke about the tragic stampede incident at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre involving actor Allu Arjun. During an informal conversation with reporters, Kalyan came to the defense of Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy. He suggested that Allu Arjun and the team behind Pushpa 2 should have paid a visit to the family of Revathi, the 35-year-old woman who tragically lost her life in the stampede.

Pawan Kalyan chose not to criticize the Telangana Police for their handling of the theatre stampede, stressing that "the law is equal for all." He emphasized the importance of police ensuring public safety and recommended that Allu Arjun should have visited the family of Revathi, the woman who sadly lost her life in the incident.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock over the tragic death, saying, "It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun."

He also pointed out his familial connection to Allu Arjun, as the actor’s aunt, Surekha, is married to his elder brother, renowned actor Chiranjeevi.

Kalyan emphasized the importance of compassion and support for the grieving family, suggesting that the response to the tragedy lacked humanity. "The theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues. Once he sat in the seat, they should have instructed him to vacate it if necessary," he added.

Pawan Kalyan, leader of the NDA ally Janasena Party, also commended Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, describing him as a "great leader" who has emerged from humble beginnings. Kalyan praised Reddy’s focus on prioritizing the welfare of his state over engaging in political gamesmanship.

Kalyan highlighted the Telangana CM's decision to allow higher ticket prices, which had a positive effect on box office earnings for films like Salaar and Pushpa 2, showcasing a collaborative approach to cinema that benefits both the industry and the public.

“Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as Chief Minister, responded appropriately to the developments following the stampede. Sometimes, decisions are dictated by circumstances. In the past, even Chiranjeevi used to watch movies with his fans. Otherwise, he would wear a mask and go to the theater alone,” Kalyan said, as quoted by NDTV.

The stampede took place on December 4 during a screening of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, when chaos erupted as fans hurried to catch a glimpse of the actor. Tragically, 35-year-old Revathi lost her life, and her eight-year-old son was injured in the incident.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Hyderabad police filed a case against Allu Arjun and others associated with the event, leading to his arrest before he was granted bail.

Authorities are now investigating whether proper permissions were obtained for Arjun’s visit to the theater, as his unexpected appearance is believed to have worsened the situation.