'People from Tamil Nadu...': BJP minister Shobha Karandlaje kicks up row with Rameshwaram Cafe remark

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje’s triggered a row after she claimed that a person from Tamil Nadu was “responsible” for the IED blast at the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

Retweeting the viral video of Karandlaje on X, Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned her remarks and called for legal action against the BJP leader. Stalin termed her claims as "reckless" and said only an NIA official or someone closely linked to the case should have the authority to make any remarks.

"Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing a threat to peace, harmony and national unity," Stalin's tweet read.

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

In a widely shared video on social media, Shobha could be heard saying, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there, and plant bombs here. They placed a bomb in the cafe,” referring to the bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

Shobha Karandlaje stated that the bomber behind the Rameshwaram blasts was trained in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri forests, "under your (Stalin's) nose".

Following the controversy, Karandlaje apologised to the "Tamil brothers and sisters".

"I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest," she said.

She added, "linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamilnadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments".