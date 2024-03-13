NIA's big breakthrough: Key suspect in Rameshwaram cafe blast case detained, say sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a key suspect in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, sources told India Today on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Shabbir, was nabbed from the Bellary district in Karnataka.

The breakthrough came days after the NIA shared a picture of the suspect and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information.

On March 1, a photo of the suspect, believed to be around 30 years old, was captured which showed him carrying a plate of idli inside the cafe. He was seen with a shoulder bag suspected to have the IED bomb inside.

In another CCTV footage, the same suspect is seen walking towards the restaurant with a bag. After analysing three more CCTV videos, investigating officials said the suspect had changed his clothes and appearance multiple times after the cafe explosion.

The low-intensity blast took place on March 1, leaving 10 injured. The explosion was carried out by triggering an IED bomb using a timer.

(With inputs from Jitendra Singh)