Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the Kremlin. Both leaders emphasised that relations between Russia and India were not affected by 'external influence' and would continue to develop dynamically.

Earlier in the day, the MEA informed that Putin had spoken to PM Modi. The Russian President extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism following a terror attack in Pahalgam. In a phone call to Prime Minister Modi, Putin "strongly condemned the terror attack" and conveyed his "deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives."

He stressed that “the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi, in turn, conveyed his greetings to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and extended an invitation to him to attend the Annual Summit scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Putin's message of solidarity comes at a time when India is actively reviewing its strategic and military options in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror strike, which claimed 26 civilian lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the past week, PM Modi has held a series of high-level consultations with top defence officials. On Monday, he met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to review the security situation. This followed back-to-back meetings with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi a day earlier. The discussions covered the preparedness of the armed forces, with particular focus on both land and maritime security.

