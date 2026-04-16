Petrol, diesel prices today, April 16: Check prices in top metros Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

Fuel prices across India held steady on April 16, even as global crude markets stay unsettled, strained by tensions in West Asia and disruptions to key shipping routes. The calm at the pump, however, has as much to do with domestic politics as international oil dynamics, with state elections keeping prices firmly in check.

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In Delhi, petrol retails at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. Mumbai continues to be pricier, with petrol at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre. In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol remains above the Rs 100 mark, while diesel stays below it across all three cities.

Fuel prices in key cities (April 16)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Mumbai 103.50 90.03 Bengaluru 102.99 91.06 Chennai 100.90 92.48

What drives fuel prices in India?

The price a consumer pays at the pump is the end result of several moving parts: global, economic and domestic.

Crude oil prices: Petrol and diesel are both derived primarily from crude oil, making its international price the single biggest determinant of what consumers pay at the pump. When global crude rises, India feels it almost immediately.

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The rupee-dollar exchange rate: India imports the bulk of its crude oil and pays for it in dollars. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procurement rises, and that increase tends to flow directly through to retail fuel prices.

Central and state taxes: Taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price at the pump. This is precisely why petrol and diesel rates differ considerably from one state to another; each state sets its own tax rate on top of the central levy.

Refining costs: Converting raw crude oil into usable fuel involves an industrial refining process that carries its own costs. These vary depending on the quality of the crude being processed and the capacity and efficiency of the refinery handling it.

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Demand and supply: When fuel demand rises, during festival seasons, peak summer or winter months, prices come under upward pressure. Any disruption to supply, whether domestic or global, tends to show up at the pump quickly. The balance between the two remains a constant variable in India's retail fuel pricing.