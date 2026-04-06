Petrol, diesel prices today, April 6: Check prices in top metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Amid rising global crude prices, a clear divide has emerged in India’s fuel market, with private retailers moving aggressively on pricing while state-run companies have largely held steady. Last week, Shell India sharply increased petrol prices by ₹7.41 per litre and diesel by ₹25.01 per litre, reflecting the pressure from higher input costs.

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Public sector players, however, have taken a more calibrated approach. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) recently raised the price of its premium XP100 petrol by ₹11 per litre, taking it beyond ₹160. Its premium diesel offering, XtraGreen, was also revised upward to ₹92.99 per litre.

To cushion both consumers and state-run oil firms, the Centre had stepped in last month by reducing excise duty on regular petrol by ₹3 per litre and removing it entirely on diesel. This intervention has helped OMCs absorb part of the global price shock and keep base fuel rates relatively stable, even as margins remain under strain.

Despite the sharp increases by private retailers and adjustments in premium fuels, prices of regular petrol and diesel, which account for the bulk of retail consumption, have seen only limited and mixed changes at the pump.

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Fuel prices across India held steady as the new financial year 2026-27 began on April 6, even as volatility in global crude markets persists amid disruptions along key shipping routes. The unchanged rates come at a time when petrol and diesel pricing is under close watch ahead of upcoming state elections.

In the national capital, petrol continues to retail at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.67 per litre. Mumbai remains among the costliest metros, with petrol priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at around Rs 90.03 per litre.

Fuel prices in key cities (April 6)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 94.77 87.67 Hyderabad Advertisement 107.46 95.70 Kolkata 105.41 92.02 Mumbai 103.54 90.03 Bengaluru 102.92 90.99 Chennai 100.80 92.39

What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

Fuel prices at the pump are shaped by a combination of global, economic, and domestic factors. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.