Piyush Goyal set for Washington trip amid push to seal stalled US trade deal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Washington in the coming days as New Delhi and Washington reboot stalled trade deal talks, signaling fresh momentum after months of tension over tariffs and oil diplomacy.

Sources quoted by news agency PTI said that Goyal’s visit could happen “soon… may be in the next few days,” following a one-day meeting in India between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal. The talks focused on shaping the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which aims to more than double current trade volumes to $500 billion by 2030.

The commerce ministry confirmed on September 16 that the recent discussions were “constructive,” noting both sides agreed to “intensify efforts” toward a swift and mutually beneficial resolution. The meeting lasted seven hours and marked the first in-person engagement since the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports—a punitive move linked to India's continued oil purchases from Russia.

Despite the tariff tensions, the tone between the two nations has notably softened. President Donald Trump, who introduced the penalties, recently called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “friend.” Modi, in turn, responded warmly, prompting a fresh diplomatic opening.

Goyal echoed this optimism during a briefing last Thursday, calling the talks “productive” and describing the US as a “trusted partner.” He emphasized that “negotiations are going on” and dismissed any suggestion of friction, reinforcing that “India and the US are natural partners.”

The upcoming visit will be Goyal’s second to Washington this year, following a May meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The US has been India’s top trading partner for four consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching $131.84 billion in 2024-25. India exports $86.5 billion to the US, which accounts for nearly 18% of its total outbound goods.

Officials from both sides have already completed five negotiation rounds. The initial phase of the BTA is targeted for completion by late 2025.