China-India relations: Børge Brende sees potential for strategic cooperation amid rivalry

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, shared a nuanced view on the evolving relationship between India and China, stressing that despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, enhanced communication between the two nations could yield significant benefits for both.

In an interview with India Today, Brende, who has been at the forefront of global discussions on economic and geopolitical cooperation, pointed out that the two Asian giants share many regional interests that could serve as a foundation for future collaboration. While acknowledging the historical border disputes and the broader strategic competition between the nations, he emphasized that cooperation in areas like trade, technology, and regional stability could benefit both.

“India and China are major players in the region, and while their relationship is complex, it is not inherently negative,” Brende remarked. “Improved communication and cooperation could open doors for mutual growth, especially in sectors where both countries are striving to expand their influence.”

One of the critical areas where Brende sees potential for cooperation is in the technology and manufacturing sectors. He highlighted China's leadership in technology, particularly in the fields of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. These sectors, which are crucial for the global transition to sustainable development, present an opportunity for India and China to collaborate rather than compete.

“China is already a leader in many technological areas, especially in renewables and electric vehicles,” Brende noted. “India could benefit from this expertise, while also contributing its growing digital economy to the global tech ecosystem. There’s an opportunity for both countries to play a leading role in shaping the future of green energy and sustainable mobility.”

China’s dominance in the production of solar panels and electric vehicles is well-established, with the country being the largest producer of these technologies. However, Brende also acknowledged that India, with its burgeoning tech and service sectors, is poised to become an increasingly important player in these areas as well. The potential for India to ramp up its manufacturing capabilities in EVs and other sustainable technologies, leveraging its large consumer base and growing industrial capacity, could set the stage for closer collaboration with China.

Brende also discussed the broader economic implications of a more cooperative India-China relationship, suggesting that such collaboration could enhance both nations' standing in the global economic order. As two of the fastest-growing economies in the world, their alignment in sectors like technology and trade could strengthen their influence in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

“The reality is, India and China are not only competitors but also critical partners in shaping the future of Asia. Their economic integration, particularly in sectors like green energy and technology, could have a transformative impact on global prosperity,” Brende asserted.

While geopolitical tensions remain a significant challenge, particularly concerning issues such as border disputes and strategic rivalries, Brende’s comments offer a hopeful outlook on the potential for India and China to find common ground in key economic areas. With the right approach, he believes, the two countries could move beyond their differences and focus on shared regional and global interests.

As India continues to grow as the world’s fastest-expanding major economy, its relationship with China will remain a critical aspect of its geopolitical strategy. Brende’s insights suggest that fostering a balanced relationship, one that acknowledges competition but also embraces collaboration, could ultimately benefit both nations, and contribute to global economic stability.