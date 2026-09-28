Planning a bank visit in October? Branches will be closed on 11 days. Check dates

October opens with a nationwide holiday on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, when all banks will remain closed. In addition, all Sundays and the second Saturday (October 10) are non-working days across the country, as per RBI norms. These weekend and national holidays form the base of the month’s closure calendar before regional festivals are added.

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Key festival holidays by state

The bulk of October’s bank holidays stem from Dussehra, Durga Puja, and related observances, with different states marking different dates.

October 10 (Saturday): Mahalaya Amavasye – Bengaluru and Kolkata.

October 17 (Saturday): Maha Saptami – Agartala (Tripura).

October 19 (Monday): Dussehra/Maha Ashtami–Maha Navami – closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.

October 20–23: Vijaya Dashami/Durga Puja (Dasain) – banks shut in Gangtok, Imphal, Agartala, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on one or more of these days.

October 26 (Monday): Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar.

October 29 (Thursday): Karva Chauth – Shimla.

October 31 (Saturday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday – Ahmedabad.

In several states, the combination of these festival holidays with weekends can lead to long breaks, while others may see only a few additional closures.

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Impact on customers, digital services

While physical branches and some back-office operations will be closed on these dates, ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking and UPI are expected to remain functional, subject to technical maintenance windows. However, cheque clearances and branch-dependent transactions scheduled on holidays will be processed on the next working day, the RBI calendar indicates.

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For the latest and most accurate state-wise list, customers should refer to the RBI holiday calendar and their bank’s official notifications, as some lenders may declare additional local holidays.