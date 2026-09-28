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Gift Nifty hits record $23.67 billion single-day turnover, open interest crosses $21.87 billion

Gift Nifty hits record $23.67 billion single-day turnover, open interest crosses $21.87 billion

NSEIX said trading turnover on the exchange has grown since the commencement of full-scale operations of Gift Nifty on July 3, 2023.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Gift Nifty hits record $23.67 billion single-day turnover, open interest crosses $21.87 billionThe turnover was equivalent to around Rs 2,26,987 crore.

Gift Nifty recorded an all-time high single-day trading turnover of $23.67 billion on September 25, 2026, surpassing its previous record of $23.48 billion set on February 20, 2026, according to NSE International Exchange (NSEIX).

The trading platform recorded a record single-day volume of 5,12,023 contracts during the session.

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The turnover was equivalent to around Rs 2,26,987 crore.

Gift Nifty also posted a record open interest of $21.87 billion, equivalent to around Rs 2,09,679 crore, across 471,287 contracts.

This exceeded the previous record open interest of $21.56 billion recorded on June 25, 2026.

NSEIX said trading turnover on the exchange has grown since the commencement of full-scale operations of Gift Nifty on July 3, 2023.

Since the start of full-scale operations, Gift Nifty has recorded cumulative trading volume of more than 76.19 million contracts and cumulative turnover of $3.52 trillion as of September 25, 2026.

NSEIX said the latest milestones marked a significant development for Gift Nifty and thanked market participants for their support.

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NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) is a multi-asset international exchange established at GIFT City on June 5, 2017. It is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 28, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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