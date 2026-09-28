Tata Capital stock: Citi expects 33% upside in NBFC, says this

The management expects return on assets (RoA) to remain within its guided range of 2.5% to 2.7% in FY28, maintaining its confidence in the profitability outlook.

Growth momentum from the first quarter has been sustained across retail, housing, SME and corporate segments, with management confident of meeting its guidance. Credit quality is described as benign, with no visible stress despite what Citi terms geopolitical and commodity crosscurrents.

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Management remains confident of return on assets in FY28 landing within the guided band of 2.5% to 2.7%.

Two regulatory overhangs

The first is the RBI's revolving-credit framework. The second is IRDAI's insurance commission proposals, the same draft that has moved targets across insurance distribution over the past week.

Neither has been quantified in the note, which is itself informative: the brokerage is flagging them as unresolved rather than modelling an impact. For a diversified lender, the insurance exposure runs through cross-sell fee income rather than through the core spread, which limits the scale of any hit relative to a pure distributor.

For a newly listed lender, the first few quarterly results carry more weight than usual, because there is no long public record to set expectations against.

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Quarterly RoA against the 2.5-2.7% band and any clarity on the two regulatory items, are what move this from guidance to record.