PLI for White Goods: Govt gives fresh 30-day push to AC, LED makers

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Sunday announced that the application window for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods - covering air conditioners and LED lights - will reopen for one month from 15 September to 14 October 2025.

The ministry said the move comes in response to "the appetite of the industry to invest more under the Scheme, which is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the PLIWG Scheme."

The fresh window will follow the same terms and conditions notified in April 2021 and outlined in the guidelines issued in June 2021, with amendments made since. No applications will be accepted after the closure date.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries will be allowed to apply if they wish to increase investment, move to higher target segments, or have group companies apply under different segments.

Incentives will be restricted to the remaining tenure of the scheme. “Applicants approved in the proposed fourth round would be eligible for PLI for a maximum two years only in the case of new applicants and beneficiaries opting for GP-2 (i.e. up to March 2023) seeking to move to higher investment category. For beneficiaries opting for GP-1 (i.e. up to March 2022) seeking to move to higher investment category… eligibility will be for one year only,” the ministry said.

Existing beneficiaries who fail to achieve threshold investment or sales in a given year can continue to submit claims as per their original plan, but the flexibility is permitted only once during the scheme period.

So far, 83 applicants with committed investment of Rs 10,406 crore have been approved as beneficiaries. These projects are expected to create capacity across the full value chain, including components not yet manufactured in India at scale.

The PLI Scheme for White Goods, approved by the Union Cabinet in April 2021, is part of the government's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is being implemented from FY22 to FY29 with an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

