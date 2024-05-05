PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple, holds massive roadshow in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday and headed straight to the Ram Temple. He offered prayers and conducted puja at the temple after doing a darshan of Ram Lalla.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony earlier this year. Following the temple rituals, PM Modi is set to lead a roadshow spanning nearly two kilometers in Ayodhya, ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections in 2024.

Prime Minister Modi's roadshow along the 'Ram Path' kicked off from Sugriva Fort and is set to conclude at Lata Chowk. The route has been organized into 40 blocks for smooth management. The event is expected to showcase a diverse representation, with Sindhis, Punjabis, farmers, and women dressed in their traditional attire.

Ayodhya is adorned with floral decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere. Security measures have been intensified in the temple town due to the large number of devotees arriving since early Sunday morning.

Ayodhya is gearing up for voting on May 20, which falls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The elections, spanning seven phases until June 1, will see vote counting on June 4. Uttar Pradesh, with its 80 seats, is crucial, and all its constituencies are spread across the seven phases. The first two phases already witnessed voting in 16 seats.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged as the dominant force in Uttar Pradesh, securing 62 out of the 80 seats in the state. Their ally, Apna Dal (S), added two more seats to their coalition. Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP won five seats.