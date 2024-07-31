PM Modi backs Anurag Thakur's caste census speech: 'Exposing dirty politics of INDI Alliance'

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Lok Sabha speech on the caste census. Modi lauded Thakur, a fellow BJP MP, for effectively highlighting the opposition INDIA bloc's shortcomings with a combination of facts and humour.

“This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance,” Modi remarked in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance. https://t.co/4utsqNeJqp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

The Prime Minister's endorsement followed objections raised by the Congress party, which leads the opposition alliance, regarding Thakur's remarks during the debate. Congress questioned whether Thakur's comments were made at the command of the Prime Minister himself.

One of the primary points of contention was Thakur's reference to the caste of notable figures, which Congress interpreted as a direct attack. In his speech, Thakur stated, "Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census," while potentially referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the father of current Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as part of his argument.

Rahul Gandhi reacted sharply to Thakur's insinuations, asserting that the former minister insulted him and emphasised his commitment to pushing for a nationwide caste census, stating, “You can insult me as much as you like, but we (INDIA) will pass the caste census in this Parliament.”

Gandhi went on to express disdain for the treatment of individuals raising issues concerning Adivasis, Dalits, and other backward classes, stating that he would accept any abuse directed towards him in pursuit of justice. He added, "Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him."