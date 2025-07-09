PM Modi conferred Namibia’s highest civilian honour as he arrives in Windhoek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the *Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, Namibia’s highest civilian award, upon his arrival in Windhoek on Tuesday. The prestigious honour was presented by Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in recognition of PM Modi’s efforts to strengthen India-Namibia ties.

This marks a significant diplomatic moment as PM Modi becomes one of the few foreign leaders to receive the honour, named after Namibia’s national plant symbolising resilience and longevity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed from Brazil after concluding his two-day visit to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During his Brazil visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília. The discussions were described as “productive” by the Prime Minister’s Office and covered key areas such as trade, defence cooperation, agriculture, and counter-terrorism.

"Had a productive meeting with President. We discussed ways to strengthen India-Brazil ties… Our nations will keep working together for a better planet," PM Modi posted on X.(formerly twitter)

He also addressed the BRICS leaders’ summit, highlighting India’s vision for multilateral reforms, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation.

Namibia is the final stop on PM Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour aimed at deepening India’s global partnerships and strategic influence.