PM Modi conferred Order of Oman, advances India-Oman economic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious Order of Oman, the country’s highest civilian honour, from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said on December 18 marking a significant moment during his two-nation visit to Oman. This accolade adds to the 29 foreign state awards Modi has received, following his earlier receipt of Ethiopia’s Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.

The visit is particularly symbolic, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. Modi’s engagements also included a visit to Jordan and Ethiopia, underscoring India’s growing global footprint.

Addressing the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat, Modi highlighted the centuries-old maritime trade connections between India and Oman, referencing the enduring commercial ties from Mandvi to Muscat. "Over 700 years of diplomatic relations reflected the deep trust between India and Oman," Modi remarked. The forum, attended by business leaders from both nations, covered diverse sectors including energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, health, and financial services.

In his address, Modi called on businesses to leverage the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which he described as a "roadmap for strengthening bilateral economic ties." He further emphasized that the agreement would drive momentum in trade, investment, and create opportunities for growth, innovation, and employment.

Highlighting India’s recent economic performance, Modi pointed to the country’s robust growth despite global uncertainties. "India’s economy grew by over 8 per cent in the last quarter, driven by next-generation reforms, policy predictability, and rising investor confidence," he said. He also emphasized India’s efforts to build world-class infrastructure, expand manufacturing capacity, and promote green growth.

Modi encouraged Omani businesses to explore new sectors beyond traditional industries like energy and petrochemicals, particularly in green energy, solar parks, agri-tech, fintech, and artificial intelligence. He proposed the establishment of an India-Oman Agri Innovation Hub and an India-Oman Innovation Bridge to further bolster collaboration.

Concluding his visit, Modi interacted with over 700 Indian school students and community members in Muscat to celebrate 50 years of Indian schools in Oman. He reinforced the importance of diversity, co-existence, and cooperation within the Indian diaspora, marking the event as a testament to India’s enduring cultural values.

This diplomatic visit not only deepens India’s relationship with Oman but also opens new avenues for economic and technological collaboration between the two nations.

