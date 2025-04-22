PM Modi cuts short Saudi trip after Pahalgam attack, to land in India early Wednesday

Hours after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, killing 26 and injuring dozens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and is flying back to India tonight, skipping a state dinner hosted by Riyadh.

Originally scheduled to return Wednesday night, the PM, according to government sources, will now land in Delhi early Wednesday morning.

The attack, described as the worst in recent times in Jammu and Kashmir, unfolded in Baisaran Valley—a scenic meadow accessible only on foot or horseback. Witnesses said terrorists emerged from the woods and opened fire indiscriminately at tourists.

Disturbing visuals from the site showed bodies strewn across the grass and survivors, including women, crying out for help.

Military choppers were deployed for evacuation efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar, where he convened a high-level security review meeting with all agencies. Shah had earlier spoken to PM Modi, who directed him to visit the site personally.

Soon after the attack, Shah had also chaired a meeting in Delhi with Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh, and J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat. Army officials joined via video conferencing. Shah also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

PM Modi, condemning the attack, said, “Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger. Their evil agenda will never succeed.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed the sentiment, stating that an anti-terror operation had been launched and "the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act".

The timing of the attack coincided with the PM’s diplomatic engagement in Saudi Arabia and the visit of US Vice President JD Vance to India. Vance said the “devastating terrorist attack” had deeply affected him. “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people,” he said.

US President Donald Trump also reacted on Truth Social: “Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all.”