'Go tell this to Modi', Pahalgam attacker told me after killing my husband: Karnataka survivor

A terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday claimed the life of a tourist from Karnataka, with his wife alleging that the assailants appeared to target Hindus and delivered a chilling message before sparing her.

The victim, Manjunath, had travelled to the valley from Shivamogga with his wife Pallavi and their young son. They were at the popular Baisaran valley, a scenic site accessible only by foot or horseback, when terrorists opened fire on a group of visitors.

"We were at Pahalgam. It happened around 1.30 pm, I think. He died on the spot, in front of my eyes," Pallavi said. "It still feels like a bad dream."

She said that three to four men carried out the attack. "Three of us – me, my husband and our son – had gone to Kashmir," she said. "I told them – kill me too, you’ve already killed my husband. One of them said, ‘I won’t kill you. Go tell this to Modi’."

Pallavi said some local civilians immediately stepped in to help. "Three local people rescued me," she added. She urged the authorities to ensure her husband's body is returned to Karnataka quickly. "The body can't be brought down easily. It needs to be airlifted. We want it brought back immediately."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed shock over the incident and said Kannadigas were among those affected. "Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi," he wrote on X.

"All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," the CM added.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said multiple people were killed and at least 20 injured in the attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years." He added, "I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough."

According to officials, the terrorists descended from the hills around 3 PM and fired indiscriminately at tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident comes amid a surge in tourist arrivals in Kashmir and ahead of the 38-day Amarnath Yatra that is set to begin on July 3.