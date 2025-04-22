What is 'The Resistance Front': An Offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba that took responsibility for Pahalgam terror attack

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed the responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack. So far, there has been no official confirmation of the casualties. A PTI report citing local sources stated that as many as 26 people have been injured in the terror attack on a resort in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley.

'More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land," the TRF said in a statement being circulated on social media. Business Today could not confirm it on its own.

Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar to assess the current situation and convene a high-level meeting with security officials from various agencies. Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a phone call with the home minister regarding the attack, instructing him to implement appropriate actions.

All about the Resistance Front

The last major attack in which TRF was involved was Ganderbal terror attack. Seven people were gunned down in the North Kashmir’s region at a construction site last year.

The terror outfit in question was banned by the Centre under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act back in January, 2023. The Resistance Front first emerged after the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Initially an online forum, the terror outfit became an offline entity in less than six months.

Drawing recruits from Lashkar and other terror groups, the group has been responsible for several attacks. Its founder Sheikh Sajjad Gul also known as Sheikh Sajjad claims that the group is against “local oppression” and has distanced itself from Pakistan or influence of Hafiz Saeed.

Born on October 10, 1974, in Srinagar, the founder of The Resistance Front was designated as terrorist by the Indian government in 2022. He was accused of being involved in a criminal plot to assassinate well-known journalist Shujaat Bukhari, along with two of his personal security officers in Srinagar on June 14, 2018.

Probe into the workings of the group reveals that the funding channels used by Lashkar are also working for it. According to 2022 data, out of 172 terrorists that were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, 108 were linked to the Resistance Front. Another dataset showed that out of 100 new terrorists, 74 of them were recruited by the TRF.

As a result of his terrorist activities, the Union Home Ministry officially labeled Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2022. Since its establishment, the TRF has carried out numerous terror attacks, specifically targeting the minority Kashmiri Pandits. The organization has gained notoriety as one of the most actively engaged terrorist groups in Kashmir, often claiming responsibility for attacks to divert attention from LeT. The TRF mainly relies on funding channels provided by LeT.

According to a report by Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2022, security forces carried out more than 90 operations, leading to the elimination of 172 terrorists, 42 of whom were foreign nationals. It was noted that 108 of these individuals were associated with either the TRF or LeT, underscoring the substantial recruitment activities of these groups. Reportedly, the TRF attracted 74 out of every 100 new recruits, showcasing the group's influence in the region.

