'It is a mandate for Viksit Bharat...': PM Modi in first speech after 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4 hailed the people for reposing their faith in the NDA for the third time.

"NDA is certain to form government for third term, grateful to people for their full faith in BJP, NDA," he said.

In his first speech after the 2024 Lok Sabha Election result, the PM said that it is a mandate for "Viksit Bharat". PM Modi said "this is the victory of 140 crore Indians."

Hailing BJP's victory in Odisha, the PM invoked Lord Jagannath before starting his speech.

"Today is a very auspicious day and the NDA is going to form the government for the third consecutive time. We are all thankful to the public for this. People of nation have reposed their faith in the BJP and the NDA, and our victory is win of the world's biggest democracy," he said in his address at BJP headquarters in Delhi on June 4 evening.

The PM highlighted that this is the first time after 1962 that a government after completing two terms has returned to power for the third consecutive time.

The PM also congratulated Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for steller performance in their respective states. "The NDA has also swept the states - Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh - where Assembly elections were held. The Congress has been wiped out in these states. The BJP for the first time will form the government in Odisha. It has also performed exceptionally in Lok Sabha polls in Odisha," said Modi.

PM Modi also thanked the Election Commission of India for organising a successful election, which created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This was my first election since my mother's passing. India's mothers and daughters didn't let me feel her absence, says Prime Minister Modi.

Shedding light on his government’s focus in reforms in the electronics, semiconductors and defence manufacturing, he said, “We will work at faster pace. We will make defense sector fully self-reliant”

The PM also stressed on making farmers self-reliant and said that his government will boost investment in green industrialisation and will work hard to make India a third-biggest economy.

The NDA was set to win 290 seats, as of 9 pm. 272 is the magic number that a party or an alliance needs to form government.