PM Modi in Varanasi: Projects worth Rs 13,000 cr to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Varanasi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit filled with numerous development project inaugurations and public meetings. Friday's agenda includes attending a prize distribution event for the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita winners at Banaras Hindu University.

Following this, at 11:15 am, he is scheduled to perform a 'puja' and 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. This will be followed by a function at 11:30 am to celebrate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

Related Articles

An official statement revealed that in the afternoon, the PM will attend a public function to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, which is also his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi is set to boost Varanasi's road connectivity by inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several road projects. These include the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

In an effort to drive industrial development in the region, he will inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, the Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi, aimed at strengthening the education and training infrastructure of the city's renowned textiles sector.

The Prime Minister is set to enhance Varanasi's health infrastructure by laying the foundation stone for a new medical college and the National Centre of Ageing at Banaras Hindu University. In addition, he will inaugurate the first phase of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the District Rifle Shooting Range.

PM Modi will also visit the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur, near the Banaras Hindu University, to inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. He will additionally initiate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, valued at approximately Rs 32 crore, and lay the foundation stone for the Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification, estimated to cost around Rs 62 crore.