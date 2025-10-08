PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport: Details on 'anxiety-free' digital features, flights, cost here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday. The airport is described as India’s first fully digital facility, aiming to offer a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers. Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, NMIA positions Mumbai among a select group of global cities such as London, New York, and Tokyo, where metropolitan regions are served by multiple major airports.

The project is being executed in five phases by the Adani Group alongside the City Industrial Development Corporation. The new airport, spread across over 1,160 hectares, is set to ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Why is NMIA an 'anxiety-free' airport?

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), emphasised the focus on reducing passenger stress through digital solutions at every stage. He called NMIA an “anxiety-free” airport. He added: “You will be able to get a message on your phone telling you, for example, that your bag is number 20 on the carousel.”

NMIA stands out for its digital features, including pre-booking vehicle parking slots, online baggage drop, and digital immigration. These measures aim to cut waiting times and streamline movement for travellers. Passengers using NMIA will benefit from digital services designed to optimise their journey, such as pre-booked parking, digital check-in, and real-time baggage tracking.

When will ticket bookings begin?

The airport is scheduled to begin full operations in December 2025. Ticket bookings are expected to open by the end of October, with major domestic carriers such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express preparing to operate flights from the new hub.

Additional features

The NMIA facility includes 4 terminals and 2 parallel runways. A dedicated VVIP terminal is also planned, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026 and completion by 2030.