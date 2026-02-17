PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India

India on Tuesday formally invited Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended the ceremony as India's representative, met Rahman soon after the swearing-in and conveyed the message from New Delhi. Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Tarique Rahman's oath-taking ceremony.

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"Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman. I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience," Birla posted on X. "I extended warm congratulations on behalf of the people of India and reaffirmed our commitment to deepening the enduring partnership between our two neighbouring countries."

Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh @trahmanbnp



I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience.



I extended warm congratulations… pic.twitter.com/gFNqLmnxsT — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 17, 2026

Rahman was sworn in at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, marking what his supporters described as a political reset after nearly 18 months of uncertainty under the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

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Rahman's appointment marks his first term as prime minister. The son of late President Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, he returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile in London. He replaces interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who assumed charge in August 2024 following the collapse of the Awami League government. During that period, Dhaka’s relations with New Delhi had witnessed a significant downturn.

