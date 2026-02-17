Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India

PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India

BNP leader Tarique Rahman was on Tuesday sworn in as Bangladesh's new prime minister

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 17, 2026 8:38 PM IST
PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit IndiaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla represented India at the ceremony held at the open space of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad

India on Tuesday formally invited Bangladesh's newly sworn-in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit New Delhi. 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who attended the ceremony as India's representative, met Rahman soon after the swearing-in and conveyed the message from New Delhi. Bangladesh had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Tarique Rahman's oath-taking ceremony. 

Advertisement

"Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman. I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience," Birla posted on X. "I extended warm congratulations on behalf of the people of India and reaffirmed our commitment to deepening the enduring partnership between our two neighbouring countries."

Rahman was sworn in at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, marking what his supporters described as a political reset after nearly 18 months of uncertainty under the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Advertisement

Rahman's appointment marks his first term as prime minister. The son of late President Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, he returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile in London. He replaces interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, who assumed charge in August 2024 following the collapse of the Awami League government.  During that period, Dhaka’s relations with New Delhi had witnessed a significant downturn.
 

Published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:38 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today