PM Modi lauds Bharat Ratna awardees PV Narasimha Rao, Karpoori Thakur, Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan for immense contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a short tribute to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao Garu and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur after they were posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

V Narasimha Rao Garu

PV Prabhakar Rao, the son of the late Congress leader, received the Bharat Ratna on his behalf.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised PV Narasimha Rao Garu in a post on X, highlighting his significant contributions to the nation and expressing pride in his recognition with the Bharat Ratna. He said, “Every Indian cherishes what PV Narasimha Rao Garu has done for our nation and feels proud that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna."

“He worked extensively to further our country's progress and modernization. He is also known as a respected scholar and thinker. His contributions will forever be cherished," PM Modi added.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur

Ramnath Thakur, the son of the late Karpoori Thakur, accepted the Bharat Ratna on his father's behalf.

Prime Minister Modi described the Bharat Ratna conferred upon Karpoori Thakur as a fitting tribute to a leader who devoted his life to championing social justice and equality.

"Known as a champion of the downtrodden, his contributions to the upliftment of the marginalized and his relentless fight for the rights of the backward classes have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Indian society," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh

Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, accepted the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his grandfather.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji's Bharat Ratna as acknowledgment of his significant contributions to India's progress, especially in the fields of agriculture and rural development.

"I am sure this honour will inspire future generations to uphold the values of hard work, dedication and public service that he epitomized," the PM added.

Dr MS Swaminathan

Dr. Nitya Rao, the daughter of the late Dr. MS Swaminathan, accepted the Bharat Ratna on behalf of her father.

PM Modi praised Dr. M.S. Swaminathan's remarkable contributions to agriculture, highlighting his groundbreaking work and research in genetics and agricultural science.

“His efforts propelled India from struggle to self-sufficiency in food production. May the Bharat Ratna conferred on him inspire more people to take up research in agriculture and food security," the Prime Minister said.