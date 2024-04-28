PM Modi put India on world map as credible innovator and leader: IT industry leaders

Indian-origin business leaders from the IT industry lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for putting the country on the global map as a "credible innovator and leader".

Speaking at the Indiaspora AI Summit 2024 on 'Can Artificial intelligence be good force for future or not' at the University of Stanford, California, on April 26, Informatica CEO Amit Walia said, "India is perceived very differently in the global space. It's a space of innovation. It's a space of human capital. It's a space of progress and innovation. And as we look forward, what Modi has been able to do is put India into the global map as a credible innovator, leader for all countries to invest in and grow."

Elastic CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni lauded the Union government led by PM Modi for its focus on being open to innovation and industry and the government.

"The Prime Minister and the government have been doing some amazing work. India is now one of the, it is the largest, most populous country in the world and bringing that population towards progress, the way they have tapped into the potential of this country has just been fantastic," Kulkarni said.

Calling PM Modi's era "amazing," Mayfield Fund Managing Partner Navin Chaddha praised PM Modi's leadership for ties between India and the US and his ability to connect the Indian diaspora which he stressed is doing extremely well in the tech industry, reported ANI.

Chaddha said, "The Modi era has been amazing, the kind of relationship they've been able to build with the United States. And to be able to connect the Indian diaspora, which is doing extremely well in the tech industry, hats off to them..."

Addressing the gathering via video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said, "AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a very dynamic issue. If one solution is brought in, the mischievous people will find another way. We have to be very alert to any new technology. It can be very useful if used within rules, but if it is used in the wrong way, it can create a lot of problems."

Highlighting the menace of deep fake videos, the PM said, "We all are aware of the generative AI-created deep fake videos that look completely real. Hence we need to be more alert before believing any photo or video. India is working on creating a global framework for AI."

Rohit Jain, Speaker and Moderator - CIO, Harvard Business School, called on PM Modi to increase his guarantee, which he has always delivered.

"PM Modi needs to increase his guarantee because he's always been delivering. So, I think his promises have been 100 per cent true. So, he now needs to promise 110 per cent and then again he'll deliver on that," he said.

Priya Rajan, Managing Director, National Venture Coverage and Business Development, MUFG lauded the Modi magic in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

She said, "I see the Modi magic play is in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, which is an adventure ecosystem. So you can see the number of VCs now wanting to invest, investing in India. And you're seeing a ton of US global investors now setting up shops in India."

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also participated in the event, which was attended by the Indian diaspora along with corporate leaders in the US.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Satnam Singh Sandhu stated, "Indiaspora AI Summit, Stanford University, USA: Delighted to be a part of the summit where we had @ericgarcetti, US Ambassador to India, Indian Diaspora and business leaders from IT sectors who reiterated how PM @narendramodi Ji is leveraging AI to shape nation's future strategy to build Viksit Bharat by 2047."

"They highlighted PM Modi's tech-savvy approach and his efforts to promote AI applications in various sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education for social development and inclusive growth. They also condemned the Western bias against India to rank them lower in parameters like ease of doing business, and cite the irregularities while computing such rankings," he added.

In December last year, PM Narendra Modi said that artificial intelligence is a dynamic issue and that India is working on creating a global framework for AI while interacting with the participants of the Grand Finale of the Smart India Hackathon.