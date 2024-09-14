PM Modi set to make historic visit to J&K's Doda for election rally amid multi-layer security

As assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are just weeks away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public rally in the union territory's Doda district today. This marks the first visit by a Prime Minister to the region in 42 years. The last prime ministerial visit to Doda occurred in 1982.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is overseeing the BJP’s campaign in Jammu & Kashmir, announced the details of the event in Samba.

The rally is anticipated to energise BJP cadres and candidates in Doda and the surrounding regions, particularly ahead of the elections for eight Assembly seats across the Chenab Valley, which includes the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban. Voting is set to take place on September 18.

BJP leaders are optimistic that Modi’s presence will enhance the party’s electoral prospects in a territory where they are contesting all 43 Assembly seats in the Jammu division. The party previously secured 25 MLAs in the last Jammu & Kashmir Assembly. The upcoming elections represent the first Assembly election in the region in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

To ensure security during the event, multi-tier security measures have been implemented across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, focusing especially on the rally venue in Doda town.

In 2014, Modi addressed a rally in the Kishtwar district, and since then, local leaders have noted a growing anticipation among the residents of Doda to witness the Prime Minister's address.

The BJP has maintained a stronghold in the Jammu region, having won all of its 25 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, prominent leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have also held rallies in the region in support of their candidates.

Voting in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes planned for October 8.

(With PTI inputs)

