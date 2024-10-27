PM Modi, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate Tata-Airbus plant in Vadodara today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are set to inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant for C295 aircraft in Vadodara, a key "Make in India" initiative in the aviation sector, established through a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain.

The Spanish Prime Minister will arrive in India on a three-day visit to India starting October 27, during which he will engage in delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks Prime Minister Sanchez’s first visit to India and the first by a Spanish Prime Minister in 18 years. Previous interactions between Prime Minister Modi and PM Sanchez have occurred on the sidelines of various multilateral meetings, according to a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

In addition to official discussions, Prime Minister Sanchez will visit Mumbai, where he will engage with leaders from trade, industry, think tanks, and the film sector. He is scheduled to address the 4th Spain India Forum, organized by the Spain-India Council Foundation and the Observer Research Foundation. He will also visit major film studios to connect with prominent figures in the Indian film industry, aiming to enhance collaboration between the media and entertainment sectors of both countries.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements are anticipated to be signed during the visit, further bolstering bilateral cooperation.

The relationship between India and Spain gained momentum following Prime Minister Modi's visit to Spain in 2017. The current visit by PM Sanchez offers an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral relations across various domains, including trade and investment, IT, innovation, infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and security, pharmaceuticals, agro-tech, bio-tech, culture, and tourism.

India and Spain established diplomatic relations in 1956, and the two nations have maintained friendly ties. The last visit by a Spanish President to India occurred in 2006 with President Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, while King Juan Carlos I visited in 2012.

PM Modi and PM Sanchez have previously met during G20 summits in Buenos Aires in 2018 and Rome in 2021, and they spoke on the phone in February of last year.

Bilateral trade between India and Spain is strong and expanding, totalling $9.9 billion in 2023, with India exporting $7.17 billion and importing $2.74 billion. Spain ranks as the 16th largest investor in India, with a cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) stock of $4.2 billion from April 2000 to June 2024.

Over 230 Spanish companies operate in India, while around 80 Indian firms are active in Spain.

The visit highlights the significance both countries place on their bilateral partnership and the continuous growth in India-Spain relations across trade, investment, defense, education, technology, tourism, culture, and people-to-people connections.

