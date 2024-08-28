PM Modi to address Indian diaspora in NY in September with over 24,000 registrations for event already

In an event drawing significant interest from the Indian community in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the "Modi & US: Progress Together" gathering on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island in New York state.

With a capacity of 15,000, the event has seen phenomenal enthusiasm, with over 24,000 Indian-Americans already registered to attend through 590 community organizations, dubbed "Welcome Partners," from across the United States.

Organisers from the Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) have expressed their commitment to accommodating as many attendees as possible. A key spokesperson stated, "We're going to do our best to expand seating arrangements and coordinate with our Welcome Partners to prioritize final seat allocations to those who will confirm they expect to attend."

The event aims to celebrate the rich tapestry of the Indian-American community, showcasing a range of cultural performances and featuring prominent figures in business, science, entertainment, and the arts. Attendees will represent various religious and linguistic backgrounds, including Jewish, Zoroastrian, Jain, Christian, Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu communities, as well as speakers of Hindi, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil, and others.

This gathering comes just days before Modi's scheduled address at the high-level United Nations General Assembly on September 26, marking his participation in the 79th session of the UNGA, which takes place from September 24-30. Modi's last appearance at the UNGA was in 2021, and this visit is particularly significant as it is in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential elections.

Historically, Modi has drawn large crowds, notably at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and more recently during the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston in 2019 alongside former President Donald Trump. This year’s gathering in New York is expected to strengthen further the ties between the Indian-American community and the Indian government.

As preparations ramp up for the event, which marks a decade since Modi's last address to the Indian diaspora in New York, the IACU is hopeful for a significant turnout, reflecting the interconnectedness of the Indian-American community across the nation.

