PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually; Congress claims he is avoiding Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would not be attending the ASEAN-India Summit in person in Malaysia but would attend it virtually. This comes after he skipped the Gaza Peace Summit held last week. Congress, criticising PM Modi for skipping the summit in Malaysia, said he does not want to face US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi, in a phone call with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, informed him of his decision. “Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits. Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

The ASEAN meetings are scheduled to take place from October 26 to 28. Malaysia invited US President Donald Trump along with leaders of several countries that are dialogue partners of the ASEAN grouping.

In 2012, the ties between India and ASEAN were raised to a strategic partnership. The ten member countries of ASEAN include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia. Relations between India and ASEAN have seen significant growth in recent years, with a focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, security and defence.

Congress has, meanwhile, criticised PM Modi for skipping the summit. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi is posting congratulatory messages to Trump but is avoiding a meeting with him. “The reason why Mr. Modi is not going is simple. He just doesn't want to be cornered by President Trump who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt a few weeks back, precisely for this reason,” said Ramesh.

“Posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing. But to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Op Sindoor and has claimed 5 times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is another matter. It’s far too risky for him,” he added.

For days the speculation has been - will He or won't He? Will Mr. Modi go to Kuala Lumpur for the Summit or not?



Now it appears certain that the PM will not go. It means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or to flaunt himself as the… pic.twitter.com/gMf4Wbnajl — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 23, 2025

President Trump is expected to travel to Kuala Lumpur on October 26 for the two-day visit. The ASEAN-India dialogue relations began with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992. This partnership was upgraded to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and further elevated to summit level partnership in 2002.

After PM Modi skipped the Gaza Peace Summit, Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi and said he was scared of Trump. “PM Modi is frightened of Trump. 1. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. 2. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. 3. Canceled the Finance Minister’s visit to America. 4. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. 5. Doesn’t contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” he said.