PM Modi to inaugurate 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh cr at UP Global Investors Summit

UP Global Investors Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate over 14,000 projects in Uttar Pradesh, valued at over Rs 10 lakh crore. This will take place at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday.

In anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit, Lucknow has been adorned with vibrant lights. The Prime Minister's Office revealed that at approximately 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.

PM Modi is set to unveil the model of Shri Kalki Dham Temple and give a speech to the attendees. Shri Kalki Dham is currently under construction. led by the Acharya Pramod Krishnam-headed Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust. A number of saints, religious leaders, and other prominent figures are expected to attend the event.

At 1:45 pm, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 14,000 projects, across various sectors such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education.

The event will see the participation of around 5,000 attendees, comprising industrialists, representatives of global and Indian firms, ambassadors, high commissioners and other guests.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on February 24-25. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the PM’s upcoming visit. He inspected the new Rs 475-crore Amul plant, which occupies 30 acres of land, met with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives and legislators at the Circuit House, and reviewed other development projects in the city.

