Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow lights up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Feb 19

Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for Monday, ANI reported.

PM Modi is set to be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the fourth edition of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) in Lucknow on Monday. The event aims to lay the foundation for development projects totaling Rs 10 lakh crore scheduled to take place from February 19 to 21.

This initiative is expected to create over 33.5 lakh job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations at the venue, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, on Saturday before departing for Delhi.

Approximately 3,500 investors and guests, comprising individuals from India and overseas, including representatives from Fortune 500 companies, ambassadors, and high commissioners, are expected to participate in the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the organizers to extend a warm welcome to the attendees of GBC 4.0, following the tradition of "Atithi Devo Bhava," to immerse them in the cultural hospitality of Lucknow.

GBC 4.0 encompasses a portfolio of 262 projects valued at over Rs 500 crore and an additional 889 industrial projects falling within the Rs 100-500 crore range. The events are set to unfold concurrently across all 75 districts.

In total, a staggering 14,000 projects amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore are slated for implementation. These projects stem from Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) inked during the UP Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) held last year, where investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore were received.

During the concluding day of the BJP's National Convention in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged party members on Sunday to dedicate the next 100 days to engaging with new voters and building their confidence. In a spirited address to party cadre and leaders, PM Modi emphasized the collective mission for every party member to earn the trust and support of voters, with the ultimate objective of securing the party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Over the next 100 days, each one of us has to go out and reach out to new voters, every beneficiary and every community. We have got to win everyone's trust and support. Our sincere workers stay with the people 24X7 and all through the year, doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence. However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour," the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: 'Not seeking third term for political gains': What PM Modi told party workers at BJP meet