PM Modi to inaugurate 3 new Vande Bharat trains: Check train routes and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three new Vande Bharat Express trains today, aimed at improving travel connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, as announced by the railway ministry.

These additions will integrate into an extensive network of over 100 operational Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting more than 280 districts across India, significantly boosting inter-state travel.

The inaugural ceremony will be conducted virtually, with Prime Minister Modi set to launch the following train routes:

1. Chennai Central to Nagercoil

2. Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment

3. Meerut City to Lucknow

The Chennai Central to Nagercoil train will offer a vital link for pilgrims heading to significant spiritual destinations, including the renowned Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and the Kumari Amman Temple in Kanniyakumari.

Chennai Central to Nagercoil train details:

- Departure from Chennai Egmore: 5:00 AM

- Arrival in Nagercoil: 1:50 PM

The Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment route aims to enhance connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, facilitating seamless travel across the two states.

Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment train details:

- Departure from Madurai: 5:15 AM

- Arrival in Bengaluru Cantonment: 1:00 PM

Lastly, the Meerut City to Lucknow train is designed to promote religious tourism, with notable stops at famous temples, including the Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple, and Augharnath Temple.

Meerut City to Lucknow train details:

- Departure from Meerut City: 6:35 AM

- Arrival in Lucknow Charbagh: 1:45 PM