PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first nature-themed airport terminal in Guwahati. Here’s how it looks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on December 20-21, during which he will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, a project seen as a major boost to the state’s connectivity and economic growth.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati at around 3 pm on December 20. He will undertake a walkthrough of the newly constructed terminal, formally inaugurate the facility and address a public gathering on the occasion.

The new Integrated Terminal Building, spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, has been designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. The project is supported by significant upgrades to the airport’s runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways, aimed at enhancing operational capacity and efficiency.

কাইলৈ ২০ ডিচেম্বৰত মই অসমৰ গুৱাহাটীত উপস্থিত হ’ম। বিয়লি লোকপ্ৰিয় গোপীনাথ বৰদলৈ আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় বিমানবন্দৰৰ নতুন টাৰ্মিনেল ভৱন উদ্বোধন কৰা হ’ব। অসমৰ আন্তঃগাঁথনিৰ বাবে এয়া এক ডাঙৰ মাইলৰ খুঁটি। এই সক্ষমতা বৃদ্ধিয়ে জীৱন-যাপনৰ সহজতা বৃদ্ধি কৰাৰ লগতে ই বাণিজ্য আৰু পৰ্যটনক উন্নীত… pic.twitter.com/9nYy5bfhBf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025

Touted as India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the design draws inspiration from Assam’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”.

The terminal incorporates around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the Northeast and features design elements inspired by Kaziranga’s landscapes, traditional japi motifs, the iconic one-horned rhino and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.

A distinctive “Sky Forest”, comprising nearly one lakh indigenous plants, offers arriving passengers a forest-like immersive experience.

The new terminal also introduces advanced passenger-centric and digital features. These include full-body scanners for faster security checks, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling systems, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations, aimed at ensuring seamless, secure and efficient travel for passengers.

The inauguration is expected to mark a significant milestone in Assam’s integration with national and global aviation networks, reinforcing the region’s role as a key gateway to the Northeast.