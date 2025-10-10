Assam's Jorhat tops trending destinations for Indian travellers as Skyscanner unveils 2026 Travel Trends with Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian traveller’s compass is shifting and it’s pointing closer to home. According to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2026 report, Jorhat in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, have emerged among the top ten trending destinations for Indian travellers, reflecting a growing appetite for experiences steeped in authenticity, culture, and connection.



Based on Skyscanner’s proprietary flight search data, tracking increases between January and June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, Jorhat recorded a remarkable 493% year-on-year surge, topping the list. Varanasi, often celebrated as India’s spiritual heart, followed closely with a 120% rise in flight searches, securing the sixth place among the top ten trending destinations.



The prominence of Jorhat and Varanasi underscores a broader trend that Skyscanner describes as “personal travel” as journeys are shaped not just by wanderlust but by individual passion, purpose, and identity. As international travel rebounds, Indians are rediscovering the diversity within their borders, blending heritage-rich itineraries with offbeat exploration. “One in three Indian travellers are avoiding crowded, tourist-heavy locations in favour of authentic alternatives,” noted Neel Ghose, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destinations Expert. He added that the surge in searches for Jorhat and Varanasi shows a deepening curiosity for India’s cultural roots and a growing interest in experiences that feel more personal and meaningful.



For travellers, this means smaller cities like Jorhat. the cultural capital of Assam and a gateway to Majuli Island, are finding a place on the national map. With its vibrant tea estates, satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), and burgeoning eco-tourism scene, Jorhat offers a blend of tranquility and cultural depth that resonates with the new-age Indian traveller seeking something beyond the usual.



Varanasi, on the other hand, remains timeless, yet it is evolving in how it is experienced. Once perceived primarily as a pilgrimage destination, the city is now being embraced for its layered cultural identity. Riverfront heritage walks, boutique stays overlooking the Ganga, and creative retreats blending art, spirituality, and gastronomy are drawing younger travellers who are as interested in history as they are in self-reflection.



The report launch in New Delhi saw Skyscanner’s first-ever brand ambassador in India, Suryakumar Yadav, unveil the findings alongside Neel Ghose. Suryakumar Yadav, who is popularly called SKY spoke about how the partnership with Skyscanner felt like the right fit. “As the name says, I think that they scanned me really well. I love travelling, and I love going on holidays. So it's a great partnership, which will continue for a long time. I am really excited to be a part of this wonderful family,” said Yadav.



Ghose talked about how they needed a very strong voice to take their India story to millions of people. He added, “SKY was our first and last choice. He’s loved by millions but he's also very authentic, wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s passionate and has had so many lessons in life, and obviously his name is ideal. When SKY is going to talk about Skyscanner, everyone's going to listen and step up, so we are very grateful for this partnership.

“Destination Check-In,” where design-led hotels become the reason to travel, to “Book-bound” journeys inspired by literature, “Family Miles” as 38% Indians surveyed have experienced three-generation trips with both parents and children, and “Glowmads,” where wellness and beauty shape itineraries, were among the seven major trends that defined the Travel Trends 2026, as per the latest report.



There is also a major uptick in AI usage for planning and booking trips. The report revealed that 86% of Indian travellers are confident using AI tools to plan and book their trips, this was the highest rate globally. With Skyscanner’s Savvy Search (powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT) offering curated destination ideas complete with flight options, Indian travellers are now blending inspiration with practicality like never before.

