PM Modi to miss UNGA this year amid Trump flare-up, Jaishankar to represent India instead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York later this month, according to a revised provisional speakers’ list doing the rounds. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is listed to represent India instead.

The updated document, dated September 5, places Jaishankar on the agenda for India’s national statement on September 26 during the afternoon session. The Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal confirmation of Modi’s absence.

The provisional list of speakers is not always a reliable indicator of who will ultimately deliver a country’s address. In previous years, the Prime Minister’s name has appeared on the schedule only to be substituted later by the External Affairs Minister.

According to reports, UNGA is not currently part of Modi’s travel schedule, and that position is expected to hold—unless a last-minute breakthrough in India-U.S. trade negotiations leads to a formal meeting proposal from President Donald Trump. As of now, such a development appears unlikely.

The possibility of Modi skipping the UNGA this year surfaces amid renewed strain in India-U.S. ties. On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy with a post on Truth Social claiming the U.S. had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.”

“Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote.

Later, Trump moderated his tone during a media interaction. “I don't think we have,” he told ANI. “I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India—50 per cent, a very high tariff.”

Trump also recalled his rapport with Modi: “I get along very well with Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago. We went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.”