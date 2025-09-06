Trump calls PM Modi ‘great friend’ but voices disappointment over India’s oil deals with Russia

US President Donald Trump on Friday reaffirmed his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he would “always be friends” with the Indian leader even as he raised concerns about some of Modi’s recent decisions.

“I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump highlighted the overall warmth between the two nations despite occasional disagreements. “I’ll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He’s great. But I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” he added.

#WATCH | Washington DC | Responding to ANI's question on resetting relations with India, US President Donald Trump says, "I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment,… pic.twitter.com/gzMQZfzSor — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

Trump’s remarks follow his post on Truth Social, in which he shared a photo of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a recent summit, writing: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Advertisement

50% tariffs

On the issue of US tariffs on Indian goods, Trump confirmed that Washington had imposed a “very big tariff on India — 50 per cent, a very high tariff,” citing India’s ongoing oil purchases from Russia. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that,” he said.

Despite the tension over trade, Trump recalled his personal engagement with Modi: “I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago, in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.”

The statements come just days after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, where the leaders of India, Russia, and China appeared together. Analysts say Trump’s remarks underline that while disagreements exist, the US continues to value its “very special relationship” with India.