PM Modi to receive top honours of Guyana and Barbados during his historic visit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be honoured with distinguished awards from both Guyana and Barbados during his visit to the Caribbean nations. Guyana will present Modi with its highest national award, “The Order of Excellence,” while Barbados will bestow upon him the prestigious Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. This marks a significant recognition, elevating the total number of international honours received by PM Modi to 19, following a similar top award announced by Dominica.

Upon arriving in Guyana on Wednesday, Modi was greeted warmly by President Irfaan Ali, Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and several Guyanese ministers at a hotel in Georgetown. His visit is historic, as he is the first Indian Prime Minister to set foot in Guyana in over 56 years.

During his stay, PM Modi will address a special Guyana parliament session and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, focusing on strengthening ties with Caribbean nations. The Prime Minister's visit follows an invitation from Guyanese President Ali, who previously attended India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2023 as a chief guest.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the significance of this visit, highlighting the recent increase in high-level diplomatic engagement between India and Guyana. Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry, noted that Guyana is currently the fastest-growing economy globally, presenting various future partnership opportunities for India across multiple sectors.

In his own words, Modi expressed the importance of this visit, stating, “My visit to Guyana, at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years. We will exchange views on strategic directions for our unique relationship, which is grounded in shared heritage, culture, and values. I will also honour one of the oldest Indian diasporas, which migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage with a fellow democracy during my address to their Parliament.”

