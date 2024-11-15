PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore in Jamui on 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jamui district in Bihar on November 15 where he launched a series of development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore. The event coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal freedom fighter, and was celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

During the occasion, PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp to honour Munda’s legacy. Birsa Munda is widely celebrated for his leadership in the tribal freedom movement and his tireless fight for the rights and dignity of tribal communities in India.

The Prime Minister also participated virtually in the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony for 11,000 newly built homes under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). This initiative aims to provide dignified housing to tribal families in remote regions.

Additionally, PM Modi launched 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) to improve healthcare access in these underserved tribal areas. Another 30 MMUs were introduced as part of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), further bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

In his speech, PM Modi criticised previous Congress-led governments for neglecting the tribal community, leaving them disadvantaged for decades after Independence.

“Today is a historic day for every citizen, as we celebrate Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali, and the 500th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. But most importantly, today marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all, especially my tribal brothers and sisters, on Tribal Pride Day,” Modi said.

While addressing the large gathering in Jamui, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of tribal welfare under the BJP-led NDA government, stating that tribal development has been a top priority. He highlighted the efforts of the government to uplift tribal communities, attributing their historical marginalisation to past administrations’ indifference.

“Since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the welfare of tribal communities has been at the forefront of our policies. We launched the Rs 24,000 crore JanMan Yojana for the most backward tribal groups. Today, houses are being built for them, and roads are being constructed to connect them to the broader society,” he stated.

PM Modi also pointed out the creation of a dedicated ministry for tribal welfare under the BJP-led NDA government, with funding for tribal development rising from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1,25,000 crore.

He further mentioned the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, aimed at developing 60,000 tribal villages. Over the coming years, Rs 80,000 crore will be invested to connect tribal areas with the mainstream, providing training for youth and promoting eco-tourism in tribal regions.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the upcoming network of Eklavya schools, which will offer medical, engineering, and other professional education to tribal students in their native languages.

Explaining the significance of commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, PM Modi said it was a long-overdue effort to honour Munda’s immense contributions to the nation’s development, which had been neglected for decades after Independence.