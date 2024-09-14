PM Modi urges people in Haryana to bring back BJP for 3rd time, says 'It's not even 100 days yet, but our government...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Haryana to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a third consecutive term in the upcoming state elections.

Addressing an election rally in Kurukshetra, Modi said, “I urge you all to help BJP form a government again in Haryana.”

"You helped me serve you all for the third consecutive time in Delhi, and looking at the excitement and enthusiasm here, it is clear that Haryana has decided for BJP's hat-trick this time."

Modi emphasized the BJP's record in governance, noting recent initiatives designed to help farmers, the poor, youth, and women.

"During the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, I promised to make big decisions for these sections of society within the first 100 days of the BJP government. It's not even 100 days yet, but our government has already started projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore. Three crore pucca houses have been approved for poor families," he added.

The prime minister compared the BJP's record with that of Congress, criticizing Congress's performance in the neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh.

"Congress made fake promises to every section of society there. It didn't fulfil even one of them, and now government employees are forced to go on strike just to receive their salaries."

This was the prime minister's first rally for the Haryana elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had previously urged people to attend the event in large numbers. He expressed confidence that the BJP's symbol, the lotus, would "bloom for a third time" in the state.

Polling for the 90 seats in Haryana will take place on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. The BJP is aiming for a third term in the state but faces strong competition from Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the JJP-ASP alliance, and the INLD-BSP coalition.