PM Modi welcomes President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi’s Palam Airport on Thursday evening. The meeting shows the strong ties and close relationship between the two leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India for a two-day state visit. This is his first visit to India since 2021 and the first after the conflict in Ukraine began in 2022. The longtime Russian leader is in the country for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, scheduled to be held on Friday at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Advertisement

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

The last time PM Modi and President Putin showcased their camaraderie was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on September 1, where the two leaders shared a car ride in Putin’s Aurus Senat to the venue of their bilateral meeting. On that occasion, Putin waited about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him.

As Putin landed in India, he received a ceremonial welcome, highlighting the enduring ties between the two nations. The Russian state-run broadcaster TASS reported that Putin departed for India around noon (IST) and will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology, and cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

Advertisement

The summit is expected to focus on deepening defence ties, expanding trade and energy cooperation, and strengthening the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi will also host Putin and the Russian delegation for a working lunch at the summit venue. Prior to the summit, Putin will attend a ceremonial reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 11:00 am. Additionally, Putin is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by PM Modi as part of his visit.

Putin’s visit underscores Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation, while also highlighting India’s strategic balancing act in global politics.

Key discussions are expected to include the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan, along with boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Several agreements are likely to be signed during the visit, which comes months after the US urged India to reduce purchases of Russian oil.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)