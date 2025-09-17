PM Modi's 75th birthday: World leaders Trump, Albanese, opposition leaders Rahul, Kharge send wishes 

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from across India and around the world, with political leaders, party workers, and citizens expressing admiration, gratitude, and warm greetings.

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, sent their congratulations, commending PM Modi’s leadership on global cooperation, sustainable development, and peace.

PM is also set to visit Madhya Pradesh today to launch the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and the ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns, the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Over 1 lakh health camps will be organised across government facilities nationwide from September 17 to October 2. He will also inaugurate Adi Seva Parv in the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh, a series of service-oriented initiatives.

World leaders wish PM

US President Donald Trump called his “friend” to wish him on his birthday and appreciated his efforts towards “ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.” At the same time, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov praised PM Modi for taking the New Delhi-Moscow relationship to “new heights.”

Australian PM Anthony Albanese also sent his wishes in a video message, "Happy Birthday to my friend PM Modi...'proud' to share 'such a strong friendship with India' & lauds the 'incredible contribution' of the Indian Community."

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended warm birthday wishes through a video message on X, saying, “Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047.”

Opposition leaders wishes PM

Back home, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished PM Modi, stating, “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2025

In his wishes on X chief Minister of the union territory of Omar Abdullah, wrote, "Wishing the Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens."

Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday.



May he be blessed with good health and long life.@narendramodi — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 17, 2025

Former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, also wrote in his wishes, "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life."

Wishes pour in from the Business world and Bollywood

Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, in a video address, said, "It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100..."

Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation & former CEO of Microsoft, said, "Prime Minister Modi, my best wishes to you on your 75th birthday. I wish you good health and continued strength as you lead India's fantastic progress and contribute to global development. The Gates Foundation values our partnership with the Government of India immensely. Together, we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South. Once again, my warmest wishes to you on this milestone occasion."

Actor Alia Bhatt said, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress..."

BJP leaders send wishes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described him as “the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” adding, “Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who has positioned ‘New India’ in the front row on the global stage, the world’s most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has realised the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’!”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the PM as “the right leader at the right time,” tweeting, “Warmest birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation’s prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country."